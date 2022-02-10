Mandya (Karnataka): The Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested a woman, resident of Mandya village, on charges of killing her paramour's wife and four children, so as to get married to him.

The accused Lakshmi, after the cold-blooded act at KRS village in Srirangapatna taluka on February 5, had attended the funeral too. She also wept and created a drama to divert suspicion, a police official said.

According to the police, Lakshmi, a resident of Belavatta village in Mysuru, had an illicit relationship with Gangaram, the victim's husband.

The accused, who stayed back in the house of Gangaram, had hacked and killed Gangaram's wife, also named Lakshmi (26), her sons Raj (12), Govinda, (8), Komal (7), and Kunal (4), with a machete she brought from a poultry shop.

Police suspect that she laced their food with poisonous substances that made them unconscious. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report on this.

According to the police, Gangaram's wife had objected to his illicit relationship and asked him to keep distance from the accused. There accused was possessive of Gangaram and decided to get rid of his wife and children to get married to him.

She decided to kill the family when Gangaram went to another place. The police, who took up the investigation, suspected the accused and after questioning, she confessed to the committign crime. Further investigation is on.

