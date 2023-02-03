Ramanagara (Karnataka): In a heart-breaking incident, a married woman died after 7 members of a debt-ridden family attempted suicide in Dodda Mannugudde village of Ramanagara taluk in Karnataka. The other six members have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated. The worsening financial situation is cited as the immediate reason for their extreme step.

The deceased woman is identified as one Mangalamma (28). The condition of deceased's husband Raju, mother Solla Puradamma, sister Savita, children Akash, Krishna and Darshini is critical, hospital sources said. The information has been passed on to the local police. The body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary for post mortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the Dodda Mannugudde village following the tragic attempted suicide pact in one family. The local residents and relatives rushed the victims to the hospital after coming to known of the incident.

Also Read: Vadodara man arrested for killing woman he dated 10 years ago

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).