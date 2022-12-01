Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Chandra Layout area in Bengaluru on Tuesday, officials said. The police have arrested the accused in the case. The accused Sivakumar had recently joined a private school as a school bus driver. On Tuesday evening, he dropped the school children in the bus as usual.

Later, while going to Nayandahalli, he had boarded the woman in the bus on the pretext of giving a drop, the complaint stated. She said the driver went some distance and stopped on the service road and raped the woman in the bus. Later, Shivakumar left the woman there and fled with the vehicle, she said.

The victim woman took a photo of the bus and informed her son, police said. The victim later complained in Chandra Layout police station after which police registered a case and arrested the accused.