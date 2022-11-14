Karnataka: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband 22 days after her wedding in Nipani Nabeka area of Karnataka merely because she did not like him, police said on Monday. Pandurang Rajabhau Chavan, 22 years, of Tanda near Nipani, who married Shital, a resident of Paulachiwadi, district Beed in Maharashtra, on 14 October was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the night of November 7.

Police said that Shital had come out of the bedroom at around 11:30 on the said day and told the family that her husband had fallen unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Since there were some bruises around the neck of Rajabhau, it was suspected that he was murdered by strangulation.

Also read: Woman kills husband; 3 held

His mother grew suspicious about her daughter-in-law and lodged a police complaint against her. After 6 days of investigation by the police, a case of murder was registered against Shital under section 302 IPC on the complaint of Nilabai Rajabhau Chavan (age 45), mother of deceased Pandurang.

It is said that Shital used to quarrel with her husband Rajabhau because she did not like him. The arguments turned ugly on November 7 when Shital allegedly strangulated Rajabhau to death. Assistant Police Inspector Sable said further probe is going on in the case.