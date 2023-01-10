Dharwad: Bibi John, a woman from Karnataka's Dharwad, faced stiff resistance from her in-laws when she joined a self-help group. Four years down the line, Bibi John, 38, has turned into a successful agripreneur, who has helped thousands of farmers. Bibi's is an inspiring story of a rural woman, who did not know about bank loans until two years ago, but is supporting and standing by thousands of farmers today.

Four years ago, Bibi John, hailing from Tirthagram in Kundagol taluka of Dharwad district wanted to join the self-help group as a member. However, her in-laws and husband did not agree. ''We don't have anything like this in our house. Do not cross the threshold,” they said. She worked hard to convince them and soon became the leader of the group.

Bibi heads the self-help group of 14 members that runs a unit processing grains. For this purpose, the required grains are collected from thousands of farmers and they are also given employment in the process. Recalling her journey, Bibi said she completed her BA and was looking for a job. “Most of the girls in our town have not even passed high school.

Most of them were agricultural labourers,” she said. As the profit of cultivation was meagre, the womenfolk ended up as day labourers in textile industries, Bibi said. A voluntary organisation Sahaja Samriddha brought together all such people, who were away from agricultural work and trained them to use natural resources to get employment and stand on their own feet, she added.

The organisation has invested and set up a small grain processing unit. It runs entirely on solar energy with low power consumption. Bibi said that at first, they used to buy grains from farmers, process them and make different types of products. “Later, the number of farmers, who wanted to work with us increased. Hence, instead of relying on others for seeds, we have established Seed Bank and are helping the farmers, she said.

Bibi said her father felt that education was important for girls. “That's why I studied BA. But after marriage, my studies did not continue. After joining the group, I again learnt everything like bookkeeping and calculations on my own. Those who didn't want me to venture out for work at first are now appreciating my ability. Many women like me are confined to home. They should also come out. My goal is to find my way of employment,'' said Bibi John.