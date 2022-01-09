Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress has begun a 'padayatra' demanding implementation of Mekedatu project from today amid Covid curbs in the state. Responding to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Congress is staging Padayatra violating weekend curfew. Our officials have visited the spot and warned them over Covid rules. But they are staging it violating rules. We have already sent notice to Congress leaders and will take legal action against them."

"Congress took 4 years to prepare DPR of the Mekedatu project and the report was submitted after the coalition govt came to force. DK Shivakumar was a Minister of Irrigation in the coalition govt but he did not continue the project. For the past three years, Congress did not speak about the project even at Vidhana Soudha. Now they are holding Padayatra as election is ahead. It is a just political gimmick," the CM alleged.

'All efforts to implement the project'

"We are putting all efforts to implement the Mekedatu project. The project has gone to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) after our (BJP) government was formed. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court in the same month. It will be decided shortly," Bommai further said.

CM Bommai called a meeting to get opinion over taking action against Congress leaders who are staging 'Padayatra', violating Covid rules. Ministers including Govinda Karajola, Ashwath Narayan and Dr Sudhakar were present at the meeting.