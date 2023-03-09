Chikkamagaluru(Karnataka): Five years ago a fateful day came in the life of Manjunath, a resident of the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Before his very eyes his father, suffering from cancer and heart issues, was wreathing in pain and in dire need of immediate medical attention.

The doctor attending to his father told Manjunath that his father's condition was deteriorating at an alarming rate and he needed to be hospitalized immediately. He suggested Manjunath Malenadu Hospital in Shivamogga will be the best option for his father. But due to his critical condition, Manunath's father could only be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Manjunath started to frantically call hospitals and ambulance services. First, he called up the local government hospital, but his hopes were dashed when the hospital officials told him that the ambulance had gone to pick up another patient. Then Manjunath turned to private hospitals but the exorbitant amount they charged was beyond his reach. It is the delay in getting an ambulance that ultimately took his father's life and he died without proper treatment in front of his hapless son.

The incident not only left Manjunath devastated but made him a man on a mission as he was now determined to ensure that no one will die in his locality in the need of an ambulance. Manjunath, who runs a canteen, gradually expanded the business by buying a tractor and truck. Finally, he had the financial wherewithal to buy an ambulance himself for Rs 5 lakh and provided free service to the people in the area.

" Five years ago, my father suffering from cancer and heart-related ailment died without proper treatment because there was no ambulance available to take him to the hospital. From that day I decided that I will not let anyone in the area die like my father waiting for an ambulance. With my humble effort, I am just trying to ensure that no one loses their loved ones like I have lost my father. Providing free ambulance service is the least I can do," said Manjunath.

His ambulance service is available 24x7 and so far has served 35 patients saving the lives of many among them. There are about 30 drivers who are always available for service. " The service is totally free. The ambulance is also equipped with an oxygen cylinder and medical kit," said Manjunath.

Now because of Manjunath, people of the area can breathe a sigh of relief because they know that with just one phone call, the familiar siren of his ambulance will soon be heard near their homes, ensuring that their loved one gets proper treatment.