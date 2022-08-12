Bangalore: Amid the speculation of a change of guard in the state, BJP's Karnataka in-charge and general secretary Arun Singh on Friday said that the party would contest the next assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Singh blamed Congress for creating confusion by raising "non-issues" such as a change of guard. "We will form the government in Karnataka next year. There is no change of guard and the entire issue was created by D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah because they don't have any other issues. Congress is a leader-less party. They don't have any agenda against the BJP... so they are trying to come up with baseless rumors. There is no truth in it."

When asked about some party MLAs talking about the change of guard, Singh asserted that as the state in charge, he had said so many times that BJP will contest elections under the leadership of chief minister Bommai. "I told you... that we will contest the next election under the leadership of chief minister Bommai. He is doing good work for farmers, youth, SCs, and STs. We will come back with a full majority. We have set a target of 150 seats and we will achieve it," he said.

Hitting out at Congress, Singh said: "Congress is a divided house and they are not on the ground. They are creating confusion. Congress is a party which beliefs in 'tape' and 'conspiracy' in Karnataka." The issue of change in guard cropped up with the statement of Suresh Gowda, a former MLA from the Tumakuru constituency. Gowda had hinted that there could be a change in the leadership before August 15. (With Agency inputs)