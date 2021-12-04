Bengaluru: A techie husband tired of his wife's outrageous behaviour of washing laptops and mobile phones with detergent, and extreme hygiene habits which included taking bath six times a day, filed a case at the RT Nagar police station and wants a divorce. The wife is suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Rohit & Sumati (names changed), the couple who reside in RT Nagar, Bengaluru married in 2009 and shifted to London thereafter. Sumati(35) is an MBA graduate and used to keep the house very clean in London.

Her hygiene habits worsened after giving birth to her first baby. She repeatedly told him to clean shoes, clothes, and cellphones after returning from the office. When they came back to India a few years ago, she underwent counseling, thus her cleanliness activities were reduced to an extent till the birth of the second baby.

Things took an ugly turn during Covid lockdown, 2020 when she started cleaning his laptop and cellphone with detergent when he was working from home. She washed and sanitized spoons, floormats, and all furniture at home. She started taking shower six times a day and cleaning soaps after everyone takes the bath. She also started cleaning her children's school bags and shoes every day.

Techie has lost his patience and wants a divorce. The police registered a case and handed over the case to 'Vanitha Sahaya Vani', a helpline center for women in Bengaluru.

