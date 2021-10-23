Belagavi (Karnataka): Depressed after his wife died of black fungus, a man in Karnataka's Belagavi died by suicide along with his four children. The incident took place at the Boragal village of Hukkeri Taluk in the Belagavi district.

Gopal Haadimani (46) and his children Souma Haadimani (19), Shweta Haadimani (16), Sakshi Haadimani (11) and Srujan Haadimani (8) died by suicide. Gopal's wife Jaya died of a Black fungal infection on July 6. It is said that Gopal was depressed and could not get through the loss of his wife.

The incident took place under the Sankeshwara police station and the police recovered the dead bodies sending them for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Read: NCB busts drug syndicates, 6 held