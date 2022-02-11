Bengaluru: Though the High Court has asked the State government to reopen all schools and colleges, the State has only opened schools, for classes up to 10. Announcing the decision to reopen schools, CM Bommai had said that he will take a call about colleges after a while.

"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to the 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," he said.

With the hijab row still causing tension in the State, there is a high possibility of clashes or protests if the government reopened the colleges. The government will have to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order if it wants to reopen colleges.

Hence, despite the HC's instruction, it is possible that the Karnataka government is waiting until Monday to make a decision based on two things: One, the hearing in Karnataka High Court on Monday. Two, wait for a few days for the tension to simmer down.