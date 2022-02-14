Hubli: After Karnataka Congress, President DK Shivakumar asked MLA Zameer Ahmed to withdraw his controversial statement on the Hijab row on Monday, the MLA has said that he will not apologize for his statement.

Addressing the media at Huballi today, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed had said that Muslim women should wear Hijab and that they will get raped if they don't wear them. Though he said that it is not compulsory that they wear Hijab, he did insist that it will protect them from being raped, the Congress MLA said.

"Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam. Muslim girls, when they grow up, should cover their faces with veils to hide their beauty. I think that India has the highest number of rape cases in the world. What is the reason? The reason is that they don't cover their face. Wearing a hijab is not compulsory but this has been in practice for years."

The Congress leader was speaking in the context of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan saying that the practice of wearing a Hijab is not written in the holy book of Quran. In response to this, DK Shivakumar had asked Zameer to apologize and said it is not the statement of Congress and insisted that the MLA "withdraw his statement".

However, Zameer has now said that he won't apologize. Comparing Hijab to a helmet, he said that he was not at fault for explaining the uses of wearing a Hijab.

"Why should I apologize? I only mentioned the reasons why girls wear hijab, and how they benefit from wearing it. For instance, we wear helmet to protect our head. Likewise, girls wear Hijab to protect themselves. However, some people do not wear helmets even though it is mandatory. Likewise, some do not like wearing Hijab," explained Zameer.

