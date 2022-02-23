Bengaluru: Though Congress held a five-day continuous protest at the Karnataka assembly joint session, the issue was not related to common people. It wasn't about finding solutions to fundamental problems people face. The party was interested in just one thing - the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort. Taking offense to this, Congress started protesting, demanding the sacking of the Minister and a sedition case against him. As the party continued to protest over it, the five-day session was unfruitful in any way and the Speaker finally postponed the session to March 4.

Congress was fighting for Eshwarappa's resignation without even paying attention to his entire statement. Eshwarappa is a true patriot and he did not give any sedition statement. Instead of protesting in Assembly, the Congress party could have fought outside the House, in any part of the country and the state. The speaker also condemned the party's actions.

Speaker said that "We are ready for all kinds of discussions with them. The debate should be done on the Governor's speech and resolve many peoples' problems in the House. But they are unnecessarily demanding the resignation of the minister and wasting the session's time. Let the Congress fight outside the House".

Only a handful of members addressed the Governor's speech. This is the first time in the history of the session that a debate on the Governor's speech has taken place.

During the Winter Session in Belagavi, Congress was accused of wasting two days of the House demanding the resignation of Minister Bairathi Basavaraju on the land issue in KR Puram rather than a local issue. Now, Congress is being criticized for wasting yet another session. In both instances, Congress asked for the resignation of ministers and it didn't happen in both instances. There have been talks of Congress failing to choose the right subject to fight.