Tumakur: A man narrowly escaped with his life in a horrific road accident that took place at Anchepalya in Kunigal taluk of Tumakur district of Karnataka on Tuesday. The video of the accident has been caught on the CCTV camera and is being widely shared on the camera. In the 30-second odd video, the youth can be seen talking on the phone while sitting on his motorcycle on the roadside.

A few seconds into the video, the youth suddenly gets up from the motorcycle and instantly moves aside as a lorry rams into the two-wheeler before crashing into the pavement triggering a plume of dust. The lorry is seen pulling over at a distance a couple of hundred meters from the youth. Soon after the mishap, a crowd of people is seen rushing to the lorry to take stock of the vehicle.

The youth who had a close shave in the accident has been identified as Manu. His residence was not immediately known. It is learned that Manu had come to Anchepalya in Kunigal Taluk on his bike for some work and was sitting on the bike on the road side in front of a hotel at the time of the accident. Sources said that the lorry involved in the accident was on the way toward Bengaluru from Hassan.

The accident happened after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and it deviated from the road.