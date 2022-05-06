Belagavi (Karnataka): BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagowda Patil Yatnal on Friday alleged that some people from Delhi told him that if he gives them Rs. 2,500 crore, they will make him Chief Minister. Speaking at a program in Belgavi, he also said that it is a big amount adding whether he should keep it in a room or in a godown.

"Some people from Delhi told me that if I give them Rs 2500 crore they will make me CM. It is a big amount. Where should I keep it? Should I keep it in a room or in a godown? They will cheat you in politics by offering you a ticket. We have to be careful," said Yatnal. He also said that in politics one is often told he or she will be given a ticket, taken to Delhi, and provided with an opportunity to meet Sonia Gandhi or J P Nadda.

Was asked to pay Rs 2500 cr to become CM, claims Karnataka BJP MLA; Congress demands probe

"In politics, someone will communicate with you and say 'don't go here and there and spoil your career. We will give you a ticket, take you to Delhi, and we will give you the opportunity to meet Sonia Gandhi or J P Nadda. There are a few people from Delhi who come to me too," Yatnal said.

Reacting to his comments, KPCC president D.K Shivakumar has demanded an immediate probe into the allegation. Shivakumar also said that the BJP MLA's allegation should be debated at the national level. "Yatnal's statement should be investigated immediately. It should be debated at the national level. Yatnal is a former Union Minister. So his statement shall not be ignored. Congress is demanding an investigation on this. This is a national issue. A case should be filed," he told the media at the KPCC office.

Also read:PSI recruitment scam: K'taka CM defends Minister, says impartial probe on