Bengaluru (Karnataka): A city court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former MLA and Congress leader YSV Datta in the case of the alleged cheque bounce. The Special Court of People's Representatives of the city, which inquired into the matter, issued an arrest warrant against Datta on Wednesday. The warrant was issued after Nithyananda, CS Somegowda and Prakash GS filed a separate suit alleging Datta of cheque bounce.

According to official sources, the court issued an arrest warrant against the former MLA for the fourth consecutive time in the cheque bounce case filed by Nithyananda. " A total of five arrest warrants have been issued against Datta, including one non-bailable warrant in the case filed by Nithyananda," they added.

In the case of a cheque bounce filed by CS Somegowda, a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court against Datta for the 10th time in a row. Earlier, an arrest warrant, in this case, was issued against Datta on January 18, 2023.

Bengaluru North Division DCP has been ordered to issue a non-bailable warrant to Datta and produce him before the court on March 27, sources added. They further revealed "Prakash GS also filed a check bounce case against Dutta in November 2022. The summon on this case was issued to Datta on Wednesday. The hearing in three separate cases has been adjourned to March 27." A former JD(S) leader, YSV Datta joined the Congress party in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023.