Mysore (Karnataka): A two-day vulture survey held in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves showed an alarming decline in the number of vultures down to 349 as against several thousands earlier. The State Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation Foundation conducted the survey on February 25 and February 26 across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu to count the vulture population.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, head of the Bandipur Tiger Project said, "according to the survey conducted by the State Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation Foundation, Bandipur, reported a total of 245 vultures including 34 Indian vultures, 43 red-headed vultures, and 168 white-backed vultures." Dr. Ramesh also participated in the survey conducted at Bandipur and Nagarhole.

Giving information about the Nagarhole survey, Dr. Kumar said, "a total of 104 vultures of three different varieties were found in the Nagarhole forest range. These three varieties include 13 Indian vultures, 61 white-backed vultures, and 30 red-headed vultures."

Dr. Kumar further said, "33 points were marked in 13 zones across 1,200 square kilometers of Bandipur forest area. Nearly 120 people participated in this survey. They divided into teams and each team had at least one bird expert and two staff members. Watch towers were installed in the forests to keep an eye on vultures on tall trees."

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Basavaraju said, "the number of vultures has decreased drastically. They are dying due to deforestation, forest fire, and scavenging cattle carcasses that contain the diclofenac drug." Wildlife expert Rajkumar Devaraj, who also participated in the survey told ETV Bharat that vultures help in maintaining the ecological balance as well as keeping the environment clean. Necessary steps should be taken to save vultures from being extinct."

Benefits of vultures to the environment - Vultures play an important role by scavenging on dead animals. These natural scavengers help in removing toxins and pathogens from the environment by eating dead animal carcasses which may infect other animals. Vultures do the work of cleaning up and keeping the ecosystem healthy. Many do not recognise their priceless contribution to the ecosystem.