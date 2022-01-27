Bengaluru: A group of eminent personalities including writers, academicians, scientists, environmentalists and artists, among others, have written a letter to CM Bommai and legislators expressing concern over what they called deteriorating governance and frequent violence against religious minorities in the state.

The letter said, “there has been a continuous attack on minorities in various districts of the state over the past few months. Many people have been brutally killed. Many leaders make speeches (hate speeches) that irritate people. There have been public threats and attacks on places where minorities worship their religion.”

There have been cases of homicides, honour killings, moral policing and un-constitutional statements statements against women made by MLAs. This has created panic in the state and the govt should take action against this, the letter said.

Also read: Caste atrocity in Mysuru: Six from Lingayat community held for assault

Stating that such incidents have put a blot on the long history of Karnataka as a progressive state, which always facilitated social harmony of a plural society, the signatories said it is now losing its identity on multiple fronts. On the financial, administrative and political fronts, Karnataka is losing its federal strength.

The signatories of the letter include historians Ramachandra Guha and Prof. Janaki Nair; environmentalists Nagesh Hegde and Almitra Patel; sociologists AR Vasavi and Prof Satish Deshpande; scientists Prof Sharadchandra Lele, Prof Vinod Gaur and Prof Vidyanand Nanjundiah; writers Vivek Shanbhag, Purushottam Bilimale and KP Suresha, and activist Bezwada Wilson & others.

Further pointing at recent legislations such as the 'cow protection' and ‘anti-conversion’ Acts, they said they are anti-minority and infringe on the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities.

Also read: Seer held for demanding demolition of mosque in K'taka

Warning that if these issues are not addressed, Karnataka's reputation as a destination for investment and industries might also get affected, the signatories said that economic activities can thrive when there is social harmony and cordial atmosphere.

Urging the Chief Minister and the legislators to seriously review these negative incidents in the state and to ensure that the rule of law, the principles of the Constitution, the rights of citizens, and the basic sense of humanity is re-established, the signatories said, your abilities to address these challenges will be the yardstick that will assess you in the future.