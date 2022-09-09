Gadag, Karnataka: Due to torrential rains in the district, water has entered into several houses in Gadaq including that of Somiya Andewala,(10), who lost her everything. Her everything is her books which were damaged in the floods. A video of her going through the damaged books had made it to the social media.

In the video, Somiya can be seen sobbing poring over the contents of her bag in front of her residence in Manjunath Nagar near Betageri. She is seen sorting whatever she had managed to salvage. Some of the books in her bag were completely drenched and she is seen trying to dry them off in the sun while fighting her tears.

Meet Somiya who says lost everything after rains ravaged her books.

She is heard saying in Kannada that she lost everything and that she needs help to get back to her education. The class 5 student of a Government School is good at reading. Her school teacher gave her several books to read and write along with her regular books. All of which is now ruined by the floods.

She hopes she would be able to get the books somehow and pursue her dream of going up the ladder in the society while helping others. She is not alone and there are many such students from government schools would have lost their books which will have a direct bearing on their education.

