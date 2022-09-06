Bengaluru: A video of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has surfaced on social media where he is seen 'enjoying breakfast' and having a gala time in a hotel during heavy rains and floods in Bengaluru.

In the video, Tejasvi Surya stated that he was tempted to try 'Benne Masala Dosa' after seeing pictures of the food dish on Instagram. "I am here at the Saatvik Kitchen in Padmanabhanagara. I came here after I was tempted after looking at photos of dosa posted on Instagram. The 'benne masala dosa' is very nice. Please come. You will know the taste once you try it. Do try the 'uppittu' as well," he said.

Video of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya enjoying 'Benne Dosa' gets viral during Bengaluru heavy rainfall

The video purportedly shot on September 5, went viral while many parts of the city saw one of the worst floods in recent memory. Congress General Secretary Lavanya Ballal, who shared the video of Surya, said it was dated September 5 and questioned whether the MP had visited any flood-affected regions. A netizen Chetan Krishna criticized the MP and called him an "insensitive Hypocrite".

"This is why we need to be more careful while electing our representatives. When half of Bangalore is flooded, this child chapathi is enjoying dosa as if nothing has happened. What an insensitive Hypocrite," he wrote on Twitter. While another netizen Pallavi defended the MP and said, "the flood affected a particular part of Bengaluru and not the entire city".