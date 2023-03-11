Haveri (Karnataka) : A farmer held a novel protest against corrupt officials by offering his ox as bribe. The farmer identified as Yallapa Ranoji got angry over the officials demanding money once again for the resolution of the land dispute. Yallappa took his ox straight to the Savanur municipality and offered it to the officials who asked for the bribe.

The incident took place in the Haveri district as the vexed farmer expressed his helplessness in a different way. Many people who came to the municipal office for various services watched the farmer's protest show with amusement. The farmer is greatly upset that bride is asked for the same service for the second time. "Sir, I don't have as much money to give as you asked for. Take an ox instead," he told the officials.

Along with the ox, the frustrated farmer also offered the animal whip to the municipal officials. He said the officials had asked for money once again to make changes in the ownership documents. "The officials who received the money earlier have been transferred. Now the new arrivals demanding bribes once again," the farmer expressed his helplessness.

Yallappa appeared in front of the municipality along with his ox and asked the officials to keep the ox until the money is paid. The higher officials immediately responded and listened to the farmer's plight. The officials said that they will make changes to the documents by evening. Also, they promised to provide justice to the farmer.

Notice to officials:

Following the incident, the higher authorities took a serious view and issued notice to three officials of the municipality. The video taken on a mobile phone has caused an alarm in the municipality.