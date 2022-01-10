Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran Kannada poet and playwright Prof Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as 'Champa', passed away in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 83. Patil was suffering from age-related ailments and breathed his last at a hospital at around 6.30 am. Patil was considered as one of the foremost voices of the 'Bandaya' movement (Progressive and rebel literary movement).

He was the editor of the influential literary journal 'Sankramana' and was known for leading many social and literary movements such as historical Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement and anti-Emergency movement, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, farmers' movement and others.

After retiring as a professor of English from Karnatak University, Patil had served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishad and as the Chairman of Kannada Development Authority. He had returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka, protesting the assassination of scholar Prof MM Kalburgi.

Born in 1939 in Hattimatturu of Haveri district, Patil completed his early education in Haveri and then went to study at Karnataka College in 1956. He completed his graduation (BA) in 1960 and completed MA in 1962 from Karnataka University.

He has several literary works to his credit. 'Ardha Satyada Hudugi' (1989), a collection of poems won him Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry. His other notable works include 'Banuli', 'Madhyabindu', 'Gandhi Smarane', 'Hoovu Hennu Taare', 'Shalmala Nanna Shalmala' and 'Gundammana Gazhalagal'.