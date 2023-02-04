Bengaluru: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday said that Vande Metro train will be made operational in Karnataka soon on the lines of Vande Bharat. The Railway Minister made the statement during a video interaction with various divisional railway officials of Karnataka at the board's Bangalore office on Friday.

The meeting was attended by South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore. While interacting with the board, Railway Minister said that as compared to other states of the country, Karnataka has made the highest progress in the field of railways. Vaishnav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project Vande Bharat Metro is likely to be inaugurated in Bangalore.

In this regard, the necessary preparations for maintenance and backup of Vande Bharat Metro have been started, he said. “We are now preparing the necessary privileges to manage Vande Bharat”. On the occasion, the South Western Railway General Manager said that the necessary upgrade is being carried at Samaropadi on the instructions of the Centre.

Besides, the additional special grants have been set aside for railway lines in this regard - Gadag-Hotagi to get Rs 110 crore, Chikkabanavar-Hubli Rs 128 crore, Biruru-Talaguppa Rs 56 crore, Hassan-Mangalore Rs 134 crore, Mirage-Londa Rs 182 crore, Hospet-Hubli- Vasco de Gama Rs 20 crores and Chikkabanavar-Hassan Rs 77 crores.

The Railway minister said that many stations including Yesvantpur, Bangalore Dandu railway stations will be made hi-tech on the model of Sir M Visvesvaraya station. He said that major railway stations will be modified in the coming days. He said that the Modi government has allotted Rs 7,561 crore for railway development in Karnataka government in the recently announced union budget.

This is an increase of 9% compared to what was given to the state in the period 2009 to 2014, he said. In the central budget, money has been earmarked for the development and modification of 7 railway lines in the state, for which a grant of Rs 793 crores is being given by the centre. A total of 10 new routes have been announced in the state on priority basis.

A grant of Rs 790 crores has been given for railway electrification in the state in the central budget. Besides Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the survey of new 44 railway lines for the state. Regarding the new railway lines proposed in the state, Gadag-Wadi has been allotted Rs 350 crore, Ginigera-Raichur Rs 300 crore, Tumkur-Davangere (via Chitradurga) Rs 420 crore, Tumkur - Rayadurga (via Kalyanadurga) Rs 350 crore, Bagalkote - Kudachi Rs 360 crore (150 crore state government), Shimoga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur Rs 150 crore, Belgaum-Dharwad (via Kittur) Rs 10 crore, Marikuppam-Kuppam Rs 200 crores, Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Hasana Rs 145 crores, Malaguru-Palasamudram Rs 20 crores.

Southwest Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said that many development works will be done with the grant given in this budget. He said that 55 major railway stations of the state will be upgraded on priority. South Western Railway has been ranked the best in the country in 2022 by the central government. Last year an all-time revenue record of Rs 5,680 crore was achieved by the Southern Railway as compared to Rs 4,410 crore in 2021, a jump of 29 percent.