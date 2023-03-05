Bijapur (Karnataka) : A temple priest was killed when he went to his duties in the temple in Mirtur village of Karnataka's Bijapur district. After the murder, there was panic in the area and the entire village was gripped with fear. The deceased priest identified as Rama Kadti was killed with a sharp weapon under the Mirtur police station limits, sources said.

The incident is said to have taken place around 7.30-8 o'clock in the night. As soon as the news of the priest's killing spread, the police reached the spot. The incident was linked to the Naxalites. The exact details would be known only after the police investigated the whole incident. The police are seriously investigating whether old rivalry was behind the killing.

After the postmortem, the dead body of the priest was handed over to the relatives. Two incidents of violence took place due to dispute and enmity in the Bijapur district recently. Initially, the Naxalites were suspected in those incidents but the police eventually found enmity as the reason for both incidents. In one of those cases, the murder accused was nabbed and sent to jail.

The latest killing also took place along similar lines. As a result, the police are investigating the priest's killing from all angles. They are also probing whether the deceased victim has disputes with anybody and whether there were mutual attacks in the past. Since the killing took place during night hours, the involvement of dacoits is not ruled out.