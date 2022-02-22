Varanasi: Reacting to the ongoing Hijab Row, RSS leader Indresh Kumar Tuesday said that many national and international organisations were the "root cause" of the controversy. "There is a dress code in the army, navy, airforce and people follow it. Meanwhile, a dress code is followed in schools for ages as children from different backgrounds attend school. The students in schools should be taught about uniformity rather than discrimination," Kumar told ETV Bharat.

About the prospects of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar, a part of RSS' national working committee, said BJP had brought law and order in the state. Uttar Pradesh is set to vote in the fourth phase of polls tomorrow in the ongoing seven phase Assembly Elections. The Narendra Modi government, Indresh said, had 'succeeded' in establishing a riot and crime-free environment in Uttar Pradesh.

"Citizens irrespective of their religious or caste affiliations are able to avail benefits of schemes initiated by the government, resulting in rapid improvement in their lives," he said. "Goons and mafia who had earlier terrorised people in the state are currently behind the bars, creating an atmosphere of fearlessness," Indresh said.

Highlighting the work of the BJP, he said that the government had provided Ujjwala gas connections irrespective of the parties people support. He further added that people got money transferred in their 'Jan-Dhan accounts, toilets were built and Ayushman healthcare cards were made.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh poll battle to get intense, acerbic