Vijayapura(Karnataka): Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti suffered minor injuries after her car in which she was travelling collided with a canter in Karnataka's Vijayapura, an official said. The incident took place near Jumana on the outskirts of Vijayapura city on Thursday evening. The driver also suffered minor injuries in the incident, the official said.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti was present at the BJP Women's Convention and other events in Vijayapur city today. In the evening, after cancelling the meeting with the fishermen at APMC, he left for Bagalkote, he said. On the way, the car met with an accident on Vijayapura-Hubli National Highway 50 near Jumanala village, he added.

The minister and the driver were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. In this incident, the front part of the minister's car was damaged. Canter on the other hand was flipped to its side. There was a traffic jam after the accident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter and keep the traffic moving.

The police informed that no one including the minister was seriously injured. Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti underwent a check-up at a local hospital and proceeded with her journey.