Bangalore: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday filed her nomination papers in Bengaluru as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. She submitted her nomination papers to the Electoral Officer M.K. Vishalakshi as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers Madhuswamy, R. Ashoka, Munirathna and V. Somanna were also present at the time of the submission of the nomination.

Prior to the submission of the nomination papers, Nirmala Sitharaman visited the historical Gavi Gangaadhareshwara Temple in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru and offered a special prayer. On her arrival at the temple, she was greeted by BJP women activists with aarti, Arishina-Kumkum and slogans. MLA Ravi Subramanya and MLC Bharathi Shetty were also present there.