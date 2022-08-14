Bidar(Karnataka): In the middle of Amri Ka Azaadi Mahotsav celebrations taking place all over the country, Bharatiya Janata Party's infighting has come to the streets in Bidar on Saturday.

In Basavakalyana taluk, on Saturday evening, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba's car was attacked by members of his own party, and a video has gone viral.

In a car rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the Independence Day celebrations, a verbal duel took place between Khuba and BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar's supporters, accusing him of neglecting BJP MLA from Basavakalyan in the rally. Later, the activists who attacked the minister's car removed the number plate and ransacked it. Due to this incident, local BJP leaders were upset.