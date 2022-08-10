Chikkamagaluru(Karnataka): Two women died after a huge tree fell on a house in K. Talaguru village of Mudigere taluk in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday night at around 10:30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Chandramma (55) and Sarita (37). Sarita died on the spot, while Chandramma died on the way to a hospital. According to locals, both were neighbors as well as relatives.

On Tuesday night, Sarita, along with her two children, went to Chandramma's place as Sarita's house was in shabby condition. At night, the tree fell resulting in the death of the two women. Sarita's two children Sunil and Deekshit escaped unhurt in the incident. A case has been registered in Balur police station regarding the incident.