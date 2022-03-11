Beluru: Two people were killed in a wild elephant attack in a coffee estate in Kadegarje village of Beluru taluk in Hassan district on Friday.

Chikkayya (65) and Erayya (68) were the victims of the elephant attack. The tragic incident took place at the coffee plantation of Sarada Estate in Kadagerje village, scaring the villagers. Elephants have been appearing in and around the village for the past week, creating fear.

However, since two men became victims of the elephant attack, labourers are scared to go into the coffee plantation. The victims were also employed at the coffee station.

Villagers expressed outrage against the forest department for not taking any action to control the wild animals. They also demanded immediate removal of the wild elephants and relief for dead workers' families. The incident took place in the limits of ​​Arahalli Police Station.