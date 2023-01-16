Shivamogga (Karnataka): Two people died in two separate incidents of bullock race accidents in the Shivamogga district in the last two days. Lokesh (32), a resident of Alkola village, suffered serious injuries when one of the bullocks hit him in the race held at Konagavalli in Shivamogga taluk on Sunday. He was admitted to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Monday. More people suffered injuries in the event. In another incident, Ranganath (24), of Anavatti in Shikaripur taluk, suffered grievous injuries during the bullock race held at Malur in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday. He, too, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Deceased Lokesh's wife Chandramma lodged a complaint with the police at the Kunsi police station against the organisers of the bullock race alleging negligence. Lokesh is survived by wife, two sons aged five and three and a daughter aged one and a half years. The father-in-law of the deceased Ranganath also lodged a complaint against the organisers at the Shiralakoppa police station.

Locals vented their ire at MLA K B Ashok Nayak, who reached the mortuary to visit the deceased's families. Two people died in similar events in the district in October 2022. The district administration held meetings to ensure and step up safety measures during the races. The organisers were also told to take prior permission from the Revenue Department officers before organising the events. Krishnappa, a neighbour of deceased Lokesh, demanded a ban on bullock race competitions in the district.