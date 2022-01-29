Bengaluru: The police has seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore and arrested two Nigerian nationals, Subramanyeshwar Rao - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East informed on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Govindapura Station Police under Inspector Prakash arrested Sixtus Uchec (30) and Chukwudbem Henry (34), who were residing in Horamavu in the city.

The seizure includes 1.5 kg MDMA crystal, 120 grams black MDMA, 16.5 kg MDMA mixed water, 300 gms of weed oil and a car. The duo had stocked the drugs to sell them to students, celebrities and industrialists when police got the information and nabbed them near Govindapura police station limits.

The police filed a case against the accused under section 8(C), 22 (C) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, DCP Rao added. He also announced a reward to Inspector Prakash and team for their quick work.

PTI