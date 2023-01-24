Bengaluru: The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested two men accused of lifting a tempo containing 23 boxes of smartwatches worth Rs 57 lakhs. The accused have been identified as Jameer Ahmed (28) and Syed Shaheed (26). According to police sources, on January 15, two men, John and Bishal Kisan, who work at a warehouse Jaideep Enterprises, were chased by two other men, who came on a bike and blocked their tempo near Jawaregowda Nagar in RR Nagar. They attacked John and Bishal and took away their tempo containing 23 boxes of 1,282 smartwatches worth Rs 57 lakhs. A complaint was lodged at RR Nagar police station in this regard.

Police said the accused attacked and looted them following a minor vehicle collision. The tempo collided with the bike after which both the accused followed the tempo and attacked them. Moreover, they took their tempo, along with the smartwatches worth Rs 57 lakhs and transported them elsewhere. The two have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

"Their tempo collided with the bike in RR Nagar. Disgruntled by this, the accused chased the tempo and attacked them. They took the watches worth lakhs of rupees from the vehicle and transported them elsewhere. Later, they left the tempo in the same place and fled. No previous criminal cases have been registered against the accused," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil.

In a similar incident, a Scooty-borne man attacked an employee of a private firm and looted about Rs 25 lakhs in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat in January. In this regard, Zone 3 DCP Sushil Aggarwal of Ahmedabad City Police said that different teams have been deployed to nab the accused involved in the crime.