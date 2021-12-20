Hassan(Karnataka): In a horrific road accident in Karnataka's Hassan district, three people including twins and their mother were killed and their father severely injured when a truck driver knocked down their motorcycle, in the National Highways, on Sunday night.

The truck ploughed into four others vehicles before it hit the motorcycle. Police said the deceased have been identified as three-year-old twins - Pranathi and Pranav, and their mother Jyothi.

Her husband Shivanand who was grievously injured in the mishap has been admitted to a private hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The victims' family was travelling on their bike when they were hit by the truck. The children died on the spot while the Jyothi succumbed to the injuries later at the hospital.

Hassan city police who sent the bodies for a postmortem examination have arrested the truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state. Police said he attempted to flee but was nabbed before he could. The police has also seized the truck and filed a case.

