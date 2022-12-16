Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): In a property dispute case, an ailing old woman was brought in a bed to appear before court for the hearing. The woman appeared before the Assistant Commissioner Court and accused her son of fraudulently registering her entire property in his name. This incident took place in Kollegala taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

Mumtaz Begum (75), a resident of Chamarajanagar town, had filed the application in court under the Preservation and Protection of Senior Citizens Act 2007 against her youngest son Abdul Razak (Siddique). But Mumtaz Begum could not attend the trial for the last two months due to illness. Following this, the court sent a notice to her to appear before the court in December.

Noor Aisha, daughter of Mumtaz astounded the court as she took her mother for trial on a bed with the help of her relatives. Mother to three daughters and six sons, Mumtaz received 3.28 acres of land in her name after the death of her husband late Nisar Ahmed.

In the petition submitted by Mumtaz, her youngest son, Abdul Razak lied that he wanted papers for the property to get a passport for Haj Yatra and fraudulently registered the property in his name. "He has borrowed lakhs of rupees in my name. He threatens to kill me. Legal action should be taken against my son," Mumtaz demanded in a petition.

Assistant Commissioner Geetha Hooda said, "the court exempted Mumtaz from attending the hearing after a photo of ailing Mumtaz Begum lying on the bed was shared with us. We asked her not to attend the hearing in this condition. However, the family brought her along with the bed."