Karnataka: A transgender has been arrested on charges of cheating a woman by posing as a man on a Facebook account in the Vitla town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused posing as a civil engineer befriended a young woman on Facebook, and later, both fell in love with each other. Both used to chat on Facebook and speak to each other over phone for the past four years. However, when the mother of the woman got to know about their love affair, she spoke about it with their family friend Shailaja Rajesh, an advocate.

The advocate with the help of Vitla police searched out for the accused by tracking the location of the phone calls. The police finally tracked the accused in Shankaranarayana of Udupi district and found out that he was a transgender. The police have lodged a case and arrested the accused on charges of cheating the woman.