Belagavi: The training for the candidates appointed in the Agniveer air wing of the Central government's ambitious Agnipath scheme for the first time in the country started at the Sambra air force centre in Karnataka's Belagavi city on Sunday. Out of nearly seven lakh candidates across the country, 2,850 candidates have been selected for the Agniveer Vayu post. They are being trained at Belgaum Air Force Centre. The candidates will be trained there for six consecutive months, officials said.

After the completion of four years of service at the Agniveer Air Force, 25 per cent of personnel, who perform excellent service in various branches in four years, will be allowed to continue in the same Air Force, senior officials informed.