Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed by the Congress at Bengaluru's Halasur Gate Police Station against miscreants in connection with the case of damaging Tipu Sultan Flexi installed in KR Circle and Hudson Circle of the city. The incident happened on Saturday night.

After registering a case, the police have taken into custody three persons including National Defense Force leader Puneeth Kerehalli. After the demolition of Tipu Sultan's Flexi, the police registered an FIR against the unknown persons based on the complaint of Rajajinagar Congress Campaign Committee President Manjunath.

Earlier, Tipu Sultan's Flexi was installed at KR Circle and Hudson Circle on behalf of the Congress for the Amrit Ka Azaadi Mahotsav celebrations. In protest against this, the miscreants damaged Tipu Sultan's portrait on Saturday and expressed their outrage. As this photo and video went viral on social media, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar turned furious.

At present, police have registered a case under IPC section 153A for endangering communal harmony and 295A for deliberately inciting communal riots at the Halasur police station. Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Manohar said that the police has formed a special team to arrest the accused. "Some political figures are supporting them. BJP has not come and complained till now. Those who were saying that they were in favor of saffron are silent today but expressed their outrage, " he added.