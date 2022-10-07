Mysore: The name of the Tippu Express train running between Bengaluru - Mysuru has been renamed as Wodeyar Express, said a communication from the South Western Railways. Also, the train running between Talaguppa and Mysore has been renamed as Kuvempu Express train and an order to this effect had been passed by Railway Board Deputy Director Rajesh Kumar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tweeted thanking the Union Railway Minister for the rechristening of the trains. "Thanks to the Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw for renaming the Mysore - Bangalore Express and Talaguppa - Mysore Express as Wodeyar Express and Kuvempu Express respectively. It is an apt recognition of our rich heritage & glorious past," he tweeted.

MP Pratap Simha said "Wodeyar Express" will serve you instead of Tippu Express!! He said that the Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express", in a tweet. He too thanked the Union Railway Minister for considering his long-standing demand. He thanked the Union Minister Prahlad Joshi for supoporting the effort.