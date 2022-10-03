Shivamogga (Karnataka): As part of Dasara celebrations, a dog show organized on Sunday at Gandhi Park in Karnataka's Shivamogga received a good response. Many people participated in the show with their pets from different parts of Karnataka.

In the show, a Tibetan Mastiff dog, brought by Satish from Bengaluru, was the main attraction of the show. The owner claimed the price of the animal at Rs 10 crore. The animal was in the show only for an hour, however, it attracted a huge crowd within a short duration. Many people took selfies with the dog and were enquiring about it.

Also read: Siliguri hosts dog show, draws huge crowd

The owner procured it from Beijing in China and named it Bhima. "I brought my dog ​​as a chief guest to the Dasara Dog Show. This Tibetan Mastiff dog worth Rs 10 crores is brought from Beijing two and a half years ago. The dog always has to be in an air-conditioned environment and chicken is its staple food. At least Rs 25,000 per month is required for its maintenance," the owner said.