Tumkur: In a heartbreaking incident, three sisters died by suicide at their residence in Karnataka's Tumkur district. The deceased siblings have been identified as Ranjitha (24), Bindu (21), and Chandana (18), residing together in Barakanahal Thanda of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. Their bodies were sent for postmortem.

The incident came to light when the neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from a house in the locality. Police officials said, "we received information about a foul smell coming from a house in Barakanahal Thanda of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk."

When we reached the spot, we found the dead bodies of three siblings in a highly decomposed state. It is suspected that the siblings died by suicide nine days ago and as no one else lives in the house with them, this incident came to light on Thursday. A case has been registered in this regard at Huliyaru police station, police said.

The three siblings have moved in with their grandmother after their parents died. To add to their sorrow, their grandmother also died recently. The siblings reportedly suffered depression after the death of their grandmother. Two of these sisters were working in a garments store near Kibbanahalli.

Police said they have learnt that the siblings were attached to their grandmother as they grew the care of their grandmother and her death might have pushed them into depression.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.