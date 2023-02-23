Haveri(Karnataka): Three members of the same family died by suicide at home due to their inability to repay a loan in Karnataka's Haveri on Wednesday night, an official said. The incident came to light on Thursday morning, police said. According to police sources the deceased have been identified as Hanumantha Gowda Patil, his wife Lalitha, and daughter Netravati, the official said.

They further revealed that the deceased had decided to take the step on Wednesday at noon. For that, the three had left for Ranebennur. The relatives of Hanumantha and Ranebennur Rural Station PSI Mahantesh somehow got to know about their plan. Then police rushed to the spot and found the three. " They were sent back home safely. However, after reaching home the three ended their lives by suicide," police sources said.

" Hanumantha Gowda Patil had taken a loan for his daughter's marriage and for his new house. He was upset that he could not repay the loan," a deceased's relative said.

''Three members of the same family have died by suicide in the Savanuru police station area. Hanumantha Gowda not only took loans but also had a habit of consuming alcohol. The reason behind taking such an extreme step is uncertain. He had tried to end his life suicide a few times in the past. Further investigation is going on,'' Haveri District Superintendent of Police Shivakumar said.