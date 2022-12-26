Chamarajnagar (Karnataka): Three labourers on Monday were killed after a boulder felll on them in a quarry here at Bisalavadi village in Chamarajanagar taluk. The deceased have been identified as Shivaraj (35), Kumar (28) and Siddaraju (27), all residents of Kagalavadi Mole village and the quarry belongs to Renukadevi, said a police officer.

The quarry suddenly collapsed when they were drilling a hole in the quarry. Two of them died on the spot while the other one died en route to a hospital. Nanjundaswamy, Deputy Director of the Mines and Geology department, rushed to the spot and reviewed it. He said that the accident was caused by unscientific mining at a dangerous level.