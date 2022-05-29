Madikeri: Three tourists from Hyderabad died after drowning in Kote Abbi Falls in Karnataka's Madikeri district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred after the victims entered the water, and suffered fatal water cramps. They were part of a total group of 13 people. They have been identified as Shyama (36), Shahindra (16), and Shri Harsha (18).

The group had gone to Madikeri from Kushalanagar, where they were staying at a homestay when the accident took place. As per information, the deceased could not be rescued as the site was deserted at the time. Subsequently, police and fire brigade inspected the spot. The bodies were rescued by firefighters after hours of search operations.

