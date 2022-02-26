Yadagiri (Karnataka): At least three people including two children died and fifteen others suffered burn injures after an LPG gas cylinder explosion at a baby shower at Doranahalli village in Shahapura taluk of Yadagiri district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Adhya (3), Mahantesh (15 months) and Ningamma (90). According to the information, the incident took place during a baby shower celebration. Following the blast, flames engulfed the tent in which the family were living, a bike and some neighbouring houses.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, the condition of 10 people who were injured is said to be critical. They were shifted to Kalaburagi District Hospital for further treatment after being given first aid at a Taluk Hospital.

District Collector Ragapriya also reached the spot and suggested action against the agency supplying the cylinder. A case has been registered at the Shahapura police station.

The injured have been identified as - Jyoti Baburao (45), Surekha (6), Mahantesh (35), Naganna (55), Kallappa (50), Sanganagowda (50), Gurulingappa (35), Sharada Mallanna (58), Channappa (50), Doranahalli village, Erappa (18), Sumangala (45), Gurushantagowda (45), Shantagowda (40), Channaweera (40), a resident of Shahapura city, Bhimaraya (55), Basavaraja (18), Eeranna (50).