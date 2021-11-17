Bellary: Thousands of people turned out to bid adieu to Basava a.k.a Huchcha Basya, a 45-year-old specially-abled beggar, who died in a road accident on Saturday in Ballary district of Karnataka. His final rites were conducted on Sunday.

People of Hadagali town near Ballari had a special bond with Basya and believed it would bring good luck to them. Thousands attended his funeral and people even put up banners in the city.

His body was taken in a procession accompanied by the music being played by a band on the arterial roads. They said that Huchcha Basya addressed people as "appaji" (father). He took only Rs1 from a person and returned the excess amount. He would not take more money, even if forced.

He was known to former deputy chief minister late M.P. Prakash and former minister Parameshwara Naik and spoke to all politicians without any hesitation.