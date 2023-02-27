Shivamogga (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that people wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz' (aircraft), as he highlighted that India's aviation market is growing rapidly. "People wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz'. I see it happen", he said. After inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, PM Modi while speaking at a public meeting said, "India will need thousands of aircraft in the coming days and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far." Modi also criticised Congress and said, "Until 2014, Air India was often discussed for negative reasons, and during that party's rule, the company was discussed for scams."

The opening of the airport coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who hails from the Shivamogga district. Modi asked people to turn on their mobile flashlights to celebrate Yediyurappa's birthday. Karnataka has decided to repeatedly give the opportunity to "double engine" government, Modi said.

Also read: Our govt has accorded top priority to development of Karnataka: PM Modi

Modi recalled Yediyurappa's contribution to public life. Yediyurappa's recent speech in the Karnataka Assembly has inspired everyone in public life, he said. The Prime Minister reiterated that the opening of Shivamogga Airport comes at a time when enthusiasm for air travel in India is at an all-time high. Contrary to the previous government's approach, the current government has pushed for the construction of airports in smaller cities, the PM said while elaborating upon the policies of the government that have led to unprecedented growth of the aviation sector. Till 2014, India had 74 airports in the first seven decades of independence, whereas 74 more airports have been added in the last nine years, connecting many smaller cities.

Modi's visit to the state is his fifth time this year where Assembly elections are due this May. The new airport has been developed with Rs 450 crore. Per hour, the airport's passenger terminal building can handle 300 passengers. On the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Yediyurappa were present.