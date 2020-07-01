Mandya (Karnataka): Amid the current scenario where most of the people are facing a financial crisis, a doctor from here is still continuing his noble task of charging only five rupees for treatment. Dr. Shankare Gowda, who did his medical studies from Kolkata university comes from a family of the agricultural background and had started his clinic over three decades ago.

Ever since then, he has been charging only five rupees for treating his patients. Albeit, he is a specialist in skin treatment, after he started his clinic he has carrying out all his service as a general physician too. His loving nature and simplicity have created a sense of blind trust in him among his patients.

He is not only famous within his district, but has his patients who arrive from all over the state as well.