Bengaluru (Karnataka): The residents of a house at Indiranagar were horrified to see a man hanging in their Puja room after they returned from their foreign trip. They found the doors were locked from the inside and lights were on. Suspecting burglary, they called the police. The police arrived, they peeped through the window and were stunned to see a man hanging in their prayer room.

Dilip Bahadur, who was a habitual thief, had entered the house. He was arrested in 2006 in Jeevan Bhimanagar in a theft case. He began rummaging for valuables, but could not find any so he went to sleep. The next day, he took a bath and started his search again.

Police said," It is a strange case where a thief was found dead in a house where he went for robbery. As the investigation shows, Bahadur broke into the house on October 18 and stayed there till the family returned. Police have taken up a case of a suspicious death."