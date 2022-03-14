Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly has arranged screening of the recently-released movie 'The Kashmir Files' for legislators, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday.

"An opportunity has been made available for all of us to watch the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 6.30 pm at screen number 6 of Mantri Mall, all should make use of this opportunity," he said. The speaker invited the ruling and opposition members to the screening of the movie during the assembly session today.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Karnataka. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s.

